Sunday starts out wet, dreary

Sunday will start with light rain and overcast skies. The rain will move out with drier conditions for the afternoon but clouds will be slow to clear.
High temperatures will not warm up much, with most spots topping out in the upper 50s to near 60.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 40s to low 50s.
Monday will feature a return to sunny skies. Highs will be near 60 that afternoon.
Monday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s to mid 40s. That will likely be the coldest night during this cool spell.
Tuesday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s.
