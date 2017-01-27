Cooler conditions to persist all weekend

Expect morning lows Saturday in the 40s. Saturday will go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy as clouds increase from the west during the day.
By the evening, it will be cloudy across the entire Tampa Bay area. High temperatures will not warm up much, with most spots topping out in the upper 50s.
There will be a fast-moving weather system that passes to the south Saturday night. It will come close enough to bring rain through the area Saturday night through Sunday morning.
Sunday morning, lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday highs will again be well below average, only topping out in the upper 50s to near 60.
Monday and Tuesday will feature more sunshine with highs in the 60s.
