Weather to cool down through the weekend

Cooler and less humid air has moved in and will continue to move in through the day.
Winds will be northerly and breezes will make it feel cool.
The high temperatures will hit early and temperatures will drop some in the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 60s near the coast to upper 60s inland.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly. Lows will be in the upper 30s north to mid to upper 40s around Tampa Bay.
Saturday the cool and breezy pattern continues. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs will be 59 to 60 degrees.
The front that moved through on Thursday will continue to be stalled out just south of Florida. As upper level energy moves across the Gulf, it will trigger rain across the Gulf and Southwest Florida.
This rain will develop and move northeast Saturday night.
On Saturday night, rain develops across our area. The rain chance will continue into Sunday. Areas of rain will taper off late on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain.
Highs will stay right around 60.
Monday and Tuesday will be drier with more sun. The mornings will be chilly in the 40s for Tampa Bay to mid 30s for the Nature Coast.
