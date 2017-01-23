Expect high chance of rain until the afternoon

While the warm and sunny start to the New Year was nice, in comes the bad weather.
The National Weather Service is calling for 50 percent chance of showers in the Manatee County area amounting to one-tenth to one quarter of an inch mostly before 1 p.m.
Winds are forecasted at 22 miles per hour with gusts up to 31 miles per hour.
Many weather hazards are currently in effect for the area as well. A high surf advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday, as well as a rip current advisory until 7 p.m. Tuesday. A lake wind advisory will remain in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Severe winds and flooding pummeled the Tampa Bay area Sunday, according to Bay News 9, as a waterspout was reported to land off the shore of Longboat Key.
[7:40PM UPDATE] TORNADO WARNING FOR MANATEE COUNTY. WATERSPOUT NEAR LONGBOAT KEY. COVERAGE ON BAY NEWS 9.— Bay News 9 Weather (@bn9weather) January 23, 2017
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge has reopened after closing Sunday night due to high winds. The Florida Highway Patrol has put out an advisory for motorists going over the bridge, as winds Monday might affect a smooth trip.
