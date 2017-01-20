Risk of severe storms over weekend

There are big weather changes in store for this weekend.
Look for increasing rain chances. During the day Saturday, there is a 20 percent chance of showers.
The rain chance is higher Saturday night as showers and thunderstorms will move through the area, especially in counties north of Manatee.
Sunday will bring an 80 percent chance of showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe ahead of a cold front.
There will also be hazardous beach and boating conditions developing this weekend. Winds will begin to increase on Saturday and become gusty Sunday into Monday with building seas.
There will also be high surf and a risk of rip currents at the beaches.
