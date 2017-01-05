Friday’s weather will be pleasant with highs in the mid 70s

Skies will go from mostly clear to partly cloudy into early Friday morning.
There will be areas of thick fog early in the morning, but it will burn off within a couple hours after sunrise. Reduced visibilities are likely for the early morning commute.
Morning lows will be in the 50s.
Friday will start with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but clouds will increase in the afternoon, ending up mostly cloudy by the evening.
It will be a pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s.
Scattered showers will move into the area Friday evening. Lows will be mild at night, in the 60s.
Saturday will be wet to begin with as rain moves through the area with the front. The rain will move out quickly though, with drying conditions in the afternoon.
Drier, colder air will come rushing in on a gusty north wind.
So the highs for the day will actually be early in the upper 60s.
Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s by the late afternoon. Lows will drop into the 30s Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Comments