Morning fog to give way to cloudy skies, cooler temperatures

Skies will be partly cloudy into early Thursday morning. There will be areas of fog that could be thick in spots.
Sea fog formed in the Gulf of Mexico just offshore from Citrus and Hernando counties Wednesday evening. That fog is drifting over land in some areas so that will likely result in thicker fog for Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties Thursday morning.
Temperatures will bottom out in the low-to-mid 60s.
Morning fog will slowly break up but could take longer in northern counties due to that sea fog mixing in. Elsewhere, the fog will give way to variably cloudy skies.
Clouds will be on the increase and a few scattered showers will move through with the front later in the day.
Rain will not be a big storyline with this front though since it will be very limited.
The cool blast will be the main headline. Temperatures will drop quickly Thursday night into Friday morning.
We’ll wake up to a chilly Friday morning with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s.
Sunny skies will return Friday but it will be a cool, breezy day by our standards with highs not getting past about 61 degrees.
Friday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s to low 40s.
