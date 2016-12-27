Wednesday’s weather should be delightful

There will be areas of thick fog in some spots around sunrise Wednesday, but it will burn off within a couple hours once the sun comes up.
Morning lows will be in the upper 60s near the coast.
Wednesday will be another nice day with skies going between mostly sunny and partly cloudy.
High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s along the coast.
There will again be a small chance of a stray sprinkle or shower in the afternoon.
Thursday will feature a cold front headed toward us. Skies will go partly to mostly cloudy, especially later in the day. There will be some scattered showers that move into the area with the best chance being in northern counties in the afternoon to evening.
Highs will be in the 70s Thursday.
