Ring in the New Year with warmth and sunshine

It looks like we’ll be celebrating the New Year with mostly blue skies and warm weather.
But we live in Florida, so what else is new?
The National Weather Service is forecasting Jan. 1 with highs of 77 degrees and lows around 65 degrees.
Through the week leading up to New Year’s Day, the high temperatures will slowly drop like the Times Square Ball as a cold front is expected to move into the area Thursday night.
Wednesday will be a high of 77 degrees; Thursday will get to a high of 75 degrees; Friday will sink to 62 degrees; and Saturday will shoot back up to 70 degrees.
Some foggy mornings and breezy afternoons will be sporadic through the week as well.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
