Do we have a weather record in our midst?

The temperatures over the past few weekends in the Bradenton area have just barely scraped the historical highs, but Monday could potentially break a barrier.
According to The Weather Channel, the high temperature for Dec. 26 is expected surpass previous records for this day and hit 86 degrees, although the National Weather Service pinpoints Monday’s high at 84 degrees, which has been the reigning record for the day after Christmas since 1998.
The sky will be partly cloudy and there’s a 20 percent chance of rain.
No other days in December this year have broken their records, and it doesn’t look like the remaining five days stand a chance as predictions are well below high temperature records.
