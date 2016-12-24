Partly cloudy with high in the 80s for Christmas Day

Christmas morning is likely to have some fog and low clouds. After the fog lifts, partly cloudy skies will bring temperatures back into the low to mid 80s Christmas Day.
The record high is 86 degrees. It will start feeling a little more humid. There will be a 10 percent chance of an afternoon sprinkle or shower.
A strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will hold in place over the Florida Peninsula through early Tuesday, keeping any fronts away. At the surface, high pressure north of Florida will support continued easterly winds.
Despite some modest low-level moisture, the strength of the ridge of high pressure overhead should keep rain chances limited to 10 percent Christmas afternoon through Monday.
For Monday and Tuesday, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.
A strong cold front, which by Thursday will be descending through the southeastern United States, will approach Florida. Winds will become westerly on Thursday ahead of the front. The increased moisture still looks to be fairly limited, but there will be a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, mostly from Interstate 4 north.
Temperatures will continue to run well above normal through Thursday, with highs topping out each afternoon from near 80 to the mid 80s, and morning lows generally in the 60s.
The strong front will blast through on Friday. There will be a chance for a few showers in the morning, but mainly the front will lead much cooler air our way for New Year’s weekend.
Comments