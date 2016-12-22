Warm weather heading into Christmas weekend

With mostly clear skies we’ll have nice conditions into Friday morning. Lows will be seasonably cool in the 50s for most spots.
Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will get back up around 80.
The good news is the humidity will still be low, so although it will be warmer it will still be comfortable, especially in the morning and evening.
Friday night will be mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Saturday will be warmer with highs into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.
There could be just enough moisture return in the atmosphere to squeeze out an isolated shower late Saturday.
