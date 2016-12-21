It will be a gorgeous Thursday with highs in the mid 70s

Skies will be mostly clear into early Thursday morning. Lows will be much cooler than recently with 50s expected.
Thursday will start on the cool side, but it will be a gorgeous afternoon.
With mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will top out in the mid 70s. The humidity will remain low, so it will feel very comfortable.
Thursday night will be clear and cool with lows again in the 50s.
Friday will wrap up the week on a really nice note. Yet again, the humidity will be low, but the sunshine will warm us up to the mid to upper 70s.
For the Christmas weekend, expect a warming trend as highs get back to the low 80s.
