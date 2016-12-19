As most of nation freezes, Bradenton hits record high temperatures

We’re dreaming of a white Christmas, especially after this scorching weekend.
While the rest of the country freezes, Bradenton’s weekend weather had grazed previous record highs for the 17th and 18th of December, as Saturday hit 82 degrees and Sunday shot up to 84 degrees, according to The Weather Channel.
The record high ever for all of December was on New Year’s Eve in 1973, when the high was 89 degrees. Two days later, January 1974 got its long-standing record high at 89 degrees.
Monday’s weather should start somewhat foggy and then become partly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. can be expected. The high will reach to 83 degrees while the low will get to 67 degrees.
Bradenton’s record high for Dec. 19 is 84, set in 1967.
The rest of the week should be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s and the lows in the low 60s.
