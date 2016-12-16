Partly cloudy, warmer on Saturday

Saturday morning will be partly cloudy and warmer. Some fog is possible in the morning.
Low temperatures will be in the low 60s around Tampa Bay.
Winds become south on Saturday. These winds will make dew points increase.
Temperatures will climb into the low 80s Saturday afternoon, and it will feel even warmer, due to the higher humidity.
Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day. There is likely to be sea fog developing in the afternoon as the warm and muggy air moves over the cooler water.
Winds may turn southwest late on Saturday, which will bring the sea fog onshore.
Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will actually increase some with south winds continuing. Sea fog will be likely in the coastal counties.
There will be a chance of isolated showers later on Sunday as the next cold front approaches Florida and stalls out to the north.
Rain chances continue into Monday with the front nearby and warm and humid air in place. Monday’s rain chance is 40 percent.
The front will weaken and stay to our north early next week.
Comments