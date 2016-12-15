Cool start Friday, then back to normal

A cold front moves south of Florida as surface high pressure builds toward the mid Atlantic coast into Friday. Drier air in the wake of the front will support a clear and much cooler night compared to previous nights.
Overnight low temperatures bottomed out in the mid 50s around Tampa Bay. This is actually near seasonal normals for this time of the year.
On Friday high pressure will move east of the mid-Atlantic Coast during the day. Winds return to easterly in the afternoon around the departing high pressure.
After a cool start, temperatures will end up around normal, with highs reaching into the mid 70s north, to upper 70s Tampa Bay.
Moisture will return on Sunday afternoon and give us a chance of showers by Sunday evening into early Monday. The showers should exit by Tuesday, but it will stay pretty warm for December.
