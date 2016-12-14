Sunshine will return as humidity drops

Areas of sea fog will remain early Thursday morning before a cold front arrives.
Morning lows will be in the 60s.
The cold front will quickly sweep through the area Thursday morning, so any fog, clouds or lingering showers will quickly be pushed out.
Even if the day starts out dreary, it will end up very nice, with sunshine returning and less humid air moving in.
High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 70s and it will be less humid.
Thursday night will be clear and cooler with lows in the 50s.
