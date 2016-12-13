Foggy morning to give way sun, then cold front arrives

Expect areas of sea fog, thickest near coastal locations and over the water Wednesday morning. There will also be areas of fog over land that develop.
All this will result in reduced visibilities for the morning commute.
Morning lows will be mild in the 60s.
Wednesday afternoon will be partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of a shower. A cold front will move through Wednesday night.
Expect slightly cooler, less humid conditions for Thursday. Lows will be back down in the 50s and highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
