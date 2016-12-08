Brace for coldest temperatures of the season on Friday

Friday morning will have a raw feeling compared to what we typically have. With a breeze from the north, it will feel rather chilly.
Friday should bring the coldest temperatures of the season. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s. Officially, we’re calling for highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
The rain showers will exit in the morning, but the clouds will linger for a big chunk of the day.
The clouds will finally clear late Friday, but a chilly night is on the way as temperatures drop into the 40s for Saturday morning.
After the chilly start, there will be a nice moderating trend the rest of the weekend.
With mostly sunny skies returning, we can expect highs back near 70 Saturday afternoon.
