High pressure is near the mid-Atlantic coast, keeping our winds northeasterly. As the high moves into the Atlantic, winds will back off for Sunday and eventually shift southeasterly late in the day.
It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Sunday. Highs will edge back up above normal in the low 80s.
For Monday, winds become southerly and it will be breezy. Humidity will increase and there will be a slight chance of a shower as a front approaches.
That cold front will sweep through Florida Tuesday bringing some showers and isolated thunderstorms ahead of and along the front providing much needed rainfall area wide.
