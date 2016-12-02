Clouds to roll in to the weekend

The sky around Manatee will continuously get cloudier and cloudier as the weekend progresses, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high around 75 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. Saturday will hit a high of 78 degrees and be mostly sunny, with a low of 64 degrees at night. Then, Sunday should be just partly sunny with a high of 81 and a low of 67 degrees.
The pattern will kick off a rainy start of the week on Monday.
The service also expects patchy fog to become an issue Friday night, suggesting to drive slow and use low beam headlights.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
