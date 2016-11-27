Beautiful day in store to close out Thanksgiving weekend

It’s a great day to be outdoors, as the high temperature is expected to be in the upper 70s in Bradenton and most of the Tampa Bay area Sunday according to the National Weather Service forecast.
There’s an east-northeast wind at about 10 mph and, as has been the case for the past several weeks, there’s no chance of rain. Great weather if you’re heading to the Bucs game later this afternoon in Tampa.
A beach hazard is in effect for red tide for the coastal waters of Sarasota County through Monday evening.
There will be a warming trend the first half of the work week, with a cold front and a chance of rain on tap for Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-80s Monday through Wednesday. After the cold front comes through Thursday, highs will be in the low to mid-70s Friday and into the weekend.
