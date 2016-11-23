Weather

November 23, 2016 6:59 AM

Thanksgiving Day to be a warm one

By Hannah Morse

Brace yourselves: scorching Thanksgiving weather is coming.

After a brief respite of cooler, autumn-like weather, high temperatures are back as Wednesday’s high is expected to be at 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature for Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, will stretch up to 80 degrees.

For Black Friday shopping conditions, Thursday night’s low will dip to 64 degrees and Friday will reach to 80 degrees during the day.

The lows will continue to be in the mid-to-low 60s. The rest of the week will slowly cool off.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

