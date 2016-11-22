Red flag fire warning continues for Manatee area

While the rest of the country is under a thick layer of snow, Manatee will continue to be cool and dry as the National Weather Service has once again extended the red flag warning for fire conditions.
Because of a dry airmass that has stayed in the area, less humidity as things heat up will increase the risk of outside fire from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Without a cloud in the sky, the highs today will be up to 74 degrees, while the low tonight will be around 57 degrees.
Bay News 9 is also reporting that sunny and dry weather will continue Wednesday.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
