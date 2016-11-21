Chilly with a chance of ... fire?

2:04 Suncoast Gems is moving Pause

1:53 Trump's White House

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

3:25 Firefighters from across the country fighting wildfire burning near edge of Georgia communities

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

0:46 Bradenton woman on opening new bookstore Paradise Found with daughter

1:46 Yellowbrick Street Team takes to Wichita's sidewalks