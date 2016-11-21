Chilly with a chance of ... fire?

The National Weather Service has set a red flag warning for Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to continuing low humidity and strong winds that have increased the risk of fire in Manatee, Pinellas and Lee counties.
According to the service, humidity has gotten between 22 and 27 percent, which means that any fire that sparks will spread fast. Any outdoor burning is advised against, says the service.
Today’s high temperature will get up to 69 degrees and the lows will dip to 50 degrees. The rest of the week should be about 10 degrees warmer.
Red tide has returned with a vengeance, as it’s being seen in high concentrations up and down Manatee’s and Sarasota’s coasts, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The service advises of the possibility of respiratory irritation, coughing and watery eyes.
Hannah Morse
