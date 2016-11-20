Coldest temperatures of season have arrived in Manatee County

Manatee County residents woke up Sunday morning to the coldest air of the season, with the high temperature today not expected to reach 70 degrees.
Temperatures will then drop into the mid to upper 40s by Monday morning, before a gradual warming trend begins Monday afternoon, with the high around 70.
By Thanksgiving, the highs will approach 80 degrees, with lows remaining comfortable in the low 60s.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning until 7 p.m. Sunday for Manatee County. That means that with dry, breezy conditions combined with low humidity, the fire risk is high. It is not recommended to perform any outdoor burning.
