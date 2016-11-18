Expect the weekend to be colder and ... smellier

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference Pause

1:54 State of animal affairs in Manatee County given at Tiger Bay

0:15 Braden River kicker Tyler McCauley discusses his mental preparation

2:37 Trump White House: Who's in and who's out?

0:46 Bradenton woman on opening new bookstore Paradise Found with daughter

1:37 High school football SSAC championship preview - Saint Stephen's vs. St. Edwards

0:41 Nearly 1,000 marijuana plants found in house

3:02 She wants to be the first deaf ‘Top Chef’

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp'