Expect the weekend to be colder and ... smellier

The National Weather Service put out a beach hazard warning Friday as red tide has reared its smelly head in Manatee and Sarasota counties once again.
Beachgoers may experience respiratory irritation, teary eyes and sneezing due to the phytoplankton’s resurgence through the weekend.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s red tide report from Wednesday shows very low to high concentrations of red tide in Manatee and medium to high concentrations in Sarasota.
Earlier this fall, red tide dumps thousands of dead fish onto the beaches of Anna Maria Island.
While temperature Friday will stretch up to 82 degrees, the weather will continue to cool through the weekend, according to the service.
Saturday is expected to have a high of 78 degrees and Sunday will be 68 degrees. The lows will drop into the low 50s.
