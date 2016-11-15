Enjoy a cool morning and sunny day in the 70s

The drier, less humid air moved in right on cue.
It will be a seasonably cool morning with lows in the upper 50s for coastal areas, mid 50s inland and upper 40s in Citrus to Hernando counties.
The reinforcing shot of dry air that moved in has brought a comfortable feel to the air with really low humidity. This will lead to pleasantly warm afternoons and cool nights for this week.
Wednesday will be a fantastic day with mostly sunny skies and highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear and seasonably cool again with lows in the 50s.
