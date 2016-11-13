Beautiful weather will stick around for a while

It’s another beautiful day on the Florida suncoast.
The high Sunday will be around 80 degrees in Bradenton, according to the National Weather Service. Heading into the work week, expect a low around 59 Monday morning, with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
The sunshine should return Tuesday, setting up for nice weather the rest of the week. Highs should be in the 70s, with lows in the high 50s to low 60s.
There is very little chance of rain the next several days.
