November 9, 2016 11:29 PM

Plenty of sunshine returns Thursday afternoon

By Brian McClure

Bay News 9 Meteorologist

Skies will be mostly cloudy into the early morning hours on Thursday. There will still be some lingering sprinkles and a little bit of light rain passing.

All of it will move out with drier conditions starting to move in for the morning.

It will be a little cooler with morning lows in the 50s inland but low to mid 60s by the coast. Skies will clear out with sunshine returning Thursday.

It will be a beautiful day with a nice northerly breeze and low humidity. High temperatures will still get to about 80, which is about average for this time of year.

