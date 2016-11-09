Plenty of sunshine returns Thursday afternoon

Skies will be mostly cloudy into the early morning hours on Thursday. There will still be some lingering sprinkles and a little bit of light rain passing.
All of it will move out with drier conditions starting to move in for the morning.
It will be a little cooler with morning lows in the 50s inland but low to mid 60s by the coast. Skies will clear out with sunshine returning Thursday.
It will be a beautiful day with a nice northerly breeze and low humidity. High temperatures will still get to about 80, which is about average for this time of year.
