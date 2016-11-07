Monday should be sunny and windy

A high pressure area to start the week off will bring warm temperatures and wind to the area.
Monday will be mostly sunny during the day and partly cloudy at night, according to the National Weather Service.
The high is expected to be 83 degrees and the low will drop to 64 degrees. Winds should be east northeast from eight to 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 21 miles per hour.
Those winds made the service put out a hazardous weather outlook for those planning on going out on the water, with winds on the Gulf of Mexico getting to be between 15 and 20 knots.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
