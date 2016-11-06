Breezy Monday with highs in the low 80s

On Monday, the winds will pick up again. High clouds will continue through the day.
The high temperatures will run around normal from 80 to the low 80s. Humidity will stay reasonable.
Upper level high pressure has been building back in overhead and will stick around through Tuesday.
Surface high pressure to the northeast will keep moderate to occasionally gusty east-northeast wind flow. Temperatures will stay around normal for the first half of the week in the morning and the afternoon.
A weak cold front will slide into Central Florida around mid-week. The humidity will edge down again. Temperatures will start edging down by the end of the week.
Rain chances look very slim.
