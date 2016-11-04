Weather forecast for Friday and the weekend

Friday in Manatee County should be slightly chillier than usual, but not by much.
Today is expected to be sunny with a high around 82 degrees and a low of 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A smooth wind will be five to nine miles per hour northwest.
The service also put out a hazardous weather outlook, as the cold front coming in tonight, so northerly winds will increase in the Gulf of Mexico between 15 and 20 knots, with the possibility of stronger gusts tonight.
Increased easterly winds are also expected through the weekend and early next week, according to the service.
Saturday and Sunday are also expected to be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the low 80s and lows in the mid-60s. Wind gusts on Saturday can reach up to 20 miles per hour.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
