Some areas of fog early Friday morning, partly cloudy later

Skies will go between partly cloudy and mostly clear on Friday.
There will be some areas of morning fog, but it will burn off quickly by mid-morning. Morning lows will be in the 60s but around 70 at the coast.
After the morning fog burns off, we’ll have partly cloudy skies. Highs will still be warm, but not quite as warm as the past few days due to an onshore breeze in the afternoon that will keep most coastal locations in the low 80s. Inland areas will still get into the mid 80s.
There might be a passing stray sprinkle or light shower, but the chance of rain is very low as there isn’t much moisture in the atmosphere.
There will be a front moving into our area late Friday into early Saturday, but it’s a weak front, so don’t expect any dramatic change. Expect slightly lower humidity and highs a few degrees lower.
Friday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, with lows in the 60s. Saturday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. The humidity will be low, so it will especially feel comfortable that evening as the sun starts to go down.
Saturday night will be clear and pleasant with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Expect breezy winds this weekend and therefore rough boater conditions from Saturday into Sunday.
