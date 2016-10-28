Forecast for Friday, Oct. 28, 2016

The weather for Friday calls for partly sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low is supposed to get to 70 degrees and winds will be east northeast from 9 to 14 miles per hour, with gusts up to 21 miles per hour.
A hazardous outlook continues into the weekend for small boats out on the Gulf, as northeast winds are expected to be around 20 knots.
Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny, with Saturday being a bit breezy as winds are expected to be from 9 to 16 miles per hour with gusts up to 23 miles per hour. Highs continue to be in the mid-80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
