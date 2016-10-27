Forecast for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016

What’s autumn?
Look out for another sunny and breezy day Thursday, with a high of 86 degrees and east northeast winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts from up to 21 miles per hour.
The low tonight will be around 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The midweek red tide report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows thirteen water samples from Manatee County coming back with background to high concentrations of the toxic phytoplankton. Fish kills are still being reported on Manatee beaches.
