Weather for Wednesday, Oct. 26

The weather for Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, then mostly sunny and breezy, according to the National Weather Service.
The high should reach 85 degrees and the low tonight should dip down to just 69 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Humidity this morning is at 87 percent with winds in the northeast direction at seven miles per hour.
The service put out a hazardous weather outlook for those taking on the Gulf today. An east wind will create high wind speeds and could be dangerous for small boats.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
