Sunny skies for the rest of the week

Yet another sunny day for Manatee County is expected Tuesday, says the National Weather Service.
A high of 83 and low of 66 should be anticipated. Winds will be from the northeast at 6 to 11 miles per hour in the morning.
Wednesday will be a bit windier as east winds at 10 to 15 miles are expected, with gusts as high as 22 miles per hour, and similar on Thursday.
Highs around the mid-80s and lows around the high 60s should follow the rest of the week.
Red tide is still being seen in background to medium concentrations along the Manatee coast. Respiratory irritation was reported on Manatee Beach as of Friday.
