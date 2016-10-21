Approaching cold front arrives Friday night

1:00 South Carolina couple commutes via kayak post-storm Pause

3:00 South Carolina brothers watch floodwaters encroach on family memories

1:35 Aerials: Intracoastal Waterway floods South Carolina neighborhood

1:03 Drone footage of neighborhood on Hilton Head after Hurricane Matthew

1:06 Residents dig out South Carolina island after Hurricane Matthew

0:56 Marsh grass covers 700 feet of boardwalk in area hit by Hurricane Matthew

1:40 'Homes, cars underwater': South Carolina donors seek help for North Carolina flood victims

2:33 Aerial footage of the devastation in Jeremie, Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

0:55 Inside a flooded home in South Carolina after Hurricane Matthew

0:51 S.C. Gov. Haley thanks deaf interpreter for being a "rock star" during Hurricane Matthew