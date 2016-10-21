Skies will be mostly clear overnight into early Friday morning.
- Friday will start with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies
- Approaching cold front arrives Friday night
- Saturday will be coolest day since last spring
Lows will be pleasant, mainly in the 60s inland and low 70s near the coast.
Friday will start with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase during the day. The approaching cold front will arrive Friday night.
There might be just enough moisture to squeeze out a sprinkle or tiny shower in the afternoon, but the chance will be very low, and if you get one it will pass quickly. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Friday night will feature breezy winds from the northwest with skies going mostly clear.
When you wake up Saturday morning you will notice a huge change as it will be cooler and a lot less humid.
Saturday will feature sunny, blue skies with a breezy wind from the north.
High temperatures will only make it to the mid 70s...the coolest day we have had since last spring!
