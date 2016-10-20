Hot today, but cooler for the weekend

Things have to get worse before they get better, right?
The National Weather Service reports that a high pressure system over the eastern U.S. could make for record high temperatures. The forecast for Thursday calls for a high of 85 degrees and a low of 70 degrees. Northeast winds are expected at six to nine miles per hour.
Yet a strong cold front will blow over this part of the country this weekend, bringing with it partly cloudy skies, slightly cooler temperatures and a low chance of rain.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
