October 20, 2016 6:38 AM

Hot today, but cooler for the weekend

By Hannah Morse

Things have to get worse before they get better, right?

The National Weather Service reports that a high pressure system over the eastern U.S. could make for record high temperatures. The forecast for Thursday calls for a high of 85 degrees and a low of 70 degrees. Northeast winds are expected at six to nine miles per hour.

Yet a strong cold front will blow over this part of the country this weekend, bringing with it partly cloudy skies, slightly cooler temperatures and a low chance of rain.

