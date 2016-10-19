Classic October weather continues

We’re having our classic nice October weather where the days are warm, but the nights and mornings are comfortable.
Thursday will be another nice day. Skies will be sunny for the first half of the day with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will go from partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows again in the 60s.
Friday will feature increasing clouds as the day wears on. Highs will be near 80 at the beach, with low to mid 80s inland. A cold front is on the way for Friday night, with cooler air roaring in Saturday morning.
