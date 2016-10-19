Cold front to cool down the weekend

Those waiting for a taste of autumn might get their wish granted this weekend — at least for a Floridian’s standards.
Due to a cold front moving into the Tampa Bay area on Friday, temperatures are expected to be at least slightly lower than usual, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be just below 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday and lows will plummet to the low 60s.
Sunny skies should continue to be the norm through the end of the week.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is still seeing high concentrations of red tide around Manatee and Sarasota counties. The Anna Maria Island Sound as well as parts of Sarasota Bay continue to have toxic amounts of the phytoplankton, and the weather service warns of respiratory irritation.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
