Pleasant conditions for Wednesday

Wednesday morning will be quiet and pleasant. Skies will mainly be mostly clear.
The humidity Wednesday is slightly lower than Tuesday, but not a major difference, just low enough to feel pleasant but not as low as it was last week.
Morning lows will be in the 60s for most areas, but low 70s near the coast.
Wednesday will be another nice day with sunny skies in the morning and then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
There might be a stray sprinkle or tiny shower, but there is so much dry air above us that it will be hard for any showers to survive. Even if one passes, it will move quickly and head toward the Gulf.
Highs will be in the mid 80s.
There is a strong cold front on the way for the end of this week that will change our weather for the weekend.
