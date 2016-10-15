Chance of afternoon to evening showers Sunday

Winds will lighten and skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy through Sunday morning. Lows will in the low 70s around Tampa Bay.
The weak upper low moving in will settle over the state into Monday. Since the upper level energy remains overhead, there will be a chance of afternoon to evening showers on Sunday. A thunderstorm will be possible.
It will be breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.
Later on Monday, high pressure returns over Florida in the upper levels. This will reduce the rain chances. High temperatures will still be in the mid 80s.
Surface high pressure will remain over the eastern United States through the middle of the work week. East-northeast to northeast winds will continue, and each afternoon will be breezy.
Into the middle of the week, a few mainly afternoon and evening showers and possibly a thunderstorm will develop each day. Temperatures will be near normal, lower to mid 80s, for highs and a few degrees above normal, upper 60s to mid 70s for lows.
Our next cold front may arrive on Saturday, bringing lower temperatures, lower humidity and gusty winds.
