Weekend rain chance is about 30 percent

On Saturday, a weak upper trough will approach from the west. This trough, combined with gradually increasing moisture, will allow for a better chance of showers developing over the peninsula by the afternoon.
The rain chance is 30 percent for Saturday and Sunday.
Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s to low 70s.
It will be pleasant Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Later in the week, deeper moisture and an approaching cold front will bring us increasing rain chances for Wednesday through Friday.
Comments