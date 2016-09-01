Cousin of young murdered girl posts powerful video directed at shooters

On Sunday evening, 8-year-old Jada Page was killed during an ambush in front of her home while she was on the way to the movies.
At least two men pulled in front of the family’s Northwest Miami-Dade home in a Ford Fusion just before 6 p.m. and opened fire. Also struck was Jada’s father, James Page. He is recovering in the hospital.
On Thursday morning, Jada’s cousin Eugene Spence, who sat bedside with Jada until her death, posted a poignant video telling the shooter or shooters what they did was wrong and that they need to turn themselves in. He urged anyone with information to shed light on the shooting.
In the video, Spence says he had trouble explaining Jada’s death to his own young daughter.
“My daughter is 11 years old,” he said. “My daughter called me and said ‘Daddy, what happened to Jada?’ I couldn’t even explain that to my child.”
Page, a fourth-grader at Sea Castle Elementary in Miramar, was on her way to see a movie with her father and was walking toward the front of her home when she was struck in the back of the head.
Doctors kept her on life support until she died Tuesday night.
If police know of a motive, they haven’t shared it with the public. The shooting of another innocent child brought a new round of community outrage. Police, friends, family and community members canvassed the neighborhood with pictures of the car believe used in the shooting.
Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers has upped its reward for information leading to a conviction from the usual $3,000, to $25,000.
