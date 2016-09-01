South Florida has 2nd highest rate of minority businesses

South Florida has one of the highest rates of minority-owned businesses in the nation.
New figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that more than a third of businesses in South Florida have owners who are either nonwhite or Hispanic.
That was the second-highest rate among the nation's 50 largest metro areas in 2014, the most recent year figures are available.
Only the San Jose, California metro area — home to Silicon Valley — had a higher rate at just under 40 percent.
Statewide, just under a quarter of businesses in Florida are minority-owned, giving the Sunshine State the third-highest rate in the nation.
Only Hawaii and California had greater percentages of minority-owned businesses.
Comments