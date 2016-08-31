Jet Blue flight leaves for Cuba

Jet Blue Flight #387 departs Fort-Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport under water cannon salute.

Florida

'There is no other Everglades like this in the world'

The A.R.M. Loxahatchee NWR is approximately 144,000 acres of northern Everglades and cypress swamp, protecting the integrity of the remaining Everglades ecosystem. The film features the tranquility of this exquisite area, its abundant birdlife, rare plants, science and research projects, and the partnerships and programs with schoolchildren and the community surrounding the refuge. The film also highlights one of the newest Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnerships, the Pine Jog Environmental Education Center at Florida Atlantic University.

Florida

Surveillance video shows armed robbery of Publix store

A Publix employee was washing the outside windows of a Miramar store about an hour before the store was set to open Monday morning when a man with a gun approached him. The gunman forced the employee inside the store and into an office where another employee was working. That's when he demanded the employees open the safe and fill a bag with cash.

Florida

Gator takes stroll through Florida

An alligator taking a stroll through the yard of a home in Land O' Lakes, Florida, was caught on camera on Monday. The gator, first spotted lounging casually in a neighbor's driveway, got up and wandered off when Randy Spencer appeared at the scene with his camera.

Florida

Miami Beach sanitation workers ramp up mosquito prevention efforts

Miami Beach sanitation workers ramped up efforts to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds in the wake of news that Zika cases have been identified in the region’s tourism capital. Workers with pressure washers pushed stagnant water into gutters with 250-degree water to kill anything living in it. Sanitation trucks with vacuums sucked up water and debris. Larvicide pellets are being thrown into stormwater drains.

