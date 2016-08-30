Mother of 8-year-old shot in the head praying for a miracle

As Jada Page lay gravely injured from a gunshot wound -- her 8-year-old body now tethered to a ventilator -- her mother, Dominique Brown prayed for a miracle.
Jada’s age and innocence, the senselessness of another drive-by shootings and the words of a distraught mother, inspired the hashtag #prayforjada now spreading now across social media platforms.
Just nine days ago, Jada started fourth grade at Sea Castle Elementary School in Miramar wearing a smile, a polo shirt and carrying a pink and black backpack.
Now, family members say she is brain dead and on life-support, struck by a bullet meant for someone else.
On Tuesday morning, Brown offered a Facebook post that spoke to heartbreak, but also resilience.
“Somebody told me last night that it’s things like this that make them not believe in God. But all I got left is my faith,” she wrote on her personal page shared nearly 2,400 times. “The doctors have gave up on my baby. Lord, I need the prayer warriors more than ever now. I’m trusting and believing that somehow someway she’s going to come out of this.”
Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Jada and her father, James Page, 32, were in his front yard — on their way to the movies — when they were wounded in a drive-shooting. Jada, near the front porch, was struck in the back of the head; her father shot in the chest. Page, who is expected to survive, was the target, police said. Life support may be pulled as soon as Wednesday, according the family members.
I was hoping I woke up and this was all a dream.. I didn't want to post this but I don't know what else to do.. They say my baby brain dead and they taking her off the machines in the morning.. The doctors say their are miracles and there is reality.. But God I know you have the final say so.. god they say if two or more touch and agree... Lord I'm begging you... OH GOD!! LORD IM BEGGING YOU!! PLEASE FIND BREATH IN MY BABY BODY!!! YALL KEEP PRAYING FOR MY BABY! I NEED A MIRACLE BY TOMORROW MORNING!
The next day, Brown posted a photo from the hospital of Jada’s tiny hand on Instagram, drawing more than 2,900 likes and 1,100 comments. “I was hoping I woke up and this was all a dream...I didn’t know what else to do..They say my baby brain dead and they taking her off the machines in the morning...The doctors say there are miracles and there is reality,” she wrote. “Please find breath in my baby’s body. I need a miracle by tomorrow morning.”
Brown’s sister, Khadijia Brown, said their daughters were inseparable.
“....never saw one without the other since birth. They wake up together, go to school together, come home together,” she wrote. “Lord you have the final say so. Miracles happen every day. Put life back into my niece.”
On Aug. 22, the first day of school, Dominique Brown posted a picture of Jada. The caption was filled with wonder and excitement. “I wonder how her 1st day at a new school is going? I miss her! #4thgrader #my biggirl.
The next Monday, the day after the shooting, a neighbor and family friend stood on the sidewalk just steps away from where the shooting happened. She had gone to the hospital earlier that day to provide emotional support for the family and still had on her visitor's badge sticker from Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Still in disbelief, the tears welled in her eyes.
“This baby, Jada. A baby. I want justice for this child. This is an innocent child,” said the woman who declined to give her name. “We really need to let our kids live,” she said.
Black remembers looking at recent pictures of Jada playing tennis and a photo of the little girl decked out in all pink boxing gear.
Black said this shooting is painful for her and all of her neighbors.
“The parents are hurting, the children are hurting-- we just need to stop hurting our youth. They don't have anything to live for if they just can't play and be human beings.”
WLRN reporter Nadege Green contributed to this report.
Praying for a miracle for Babygirl!! I picked this picture because jada is a fighter man, since I've know her, love you Babygirl, you gotta help me finish this song I'm writing member! Seeing you in the hospital today was hard, glad I got to talk to you, let you know I'm here and I'm praying for you! Love you J!!!! #PrayforJada
Audra D.S. Burch: 305-376-3606, @abscribe
Comments