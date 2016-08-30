Woman drowns weeks after police car fatally strikes man

Officials say a Palm Beach County family has suffered a loss for the second time in less than a month.
On Sunday, 53-year-old Joann Zuccala drowned when she fell into a canal while walking her dog near her home in Boynton Beach.
The Palm Beach Post (http://pbpo.st/2bxaRBf ) reports Zuccala was the wife of Lawrence "Drew" Zuccalla, whose 40-year-old son John was killed July 31 when he was struck by a Jupiter police car while trying to cross Interstate 95.
Police say they're ruling Joann Zuccala's death as accidental.
When authorities arrived at the canal on Sunday afternoon, the dog was swimming near Zuccala's body. Officers rescued the dog.
Police spokeswoman Jaclyn E. Smith says it's not known whether the dog fell in the water and Zuccala went in after it.
